"We all have an ego that likes a little bit of sugar" - Premier League boss responds to claims that he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed that he's happy to continue with the Bees amid links to the Liverpool job.

Current Reds manager Jurgen Klopp announced in a shocking interview in January this year that he would be stepping down at the end of the season. The German tactician arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, once each so far.

Following this bombshell decision, the likes of Frank and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso have been rumored to take over from Klopp. When asked about his future, Frank told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"There’s a lot of rumors out there. I think we all have kind of an ego and the ego likes that little bit of sugar but at the end of the day, I’m at Brentford. I’m very happy here.

"Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe, but probably not. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future? What I know is that I’m here at Brentford and I’m very happy with it."

The Danish coach took charge of Brentford in October 2018 and helped the side gain promotion to the Premier League during the 2020/21 Championship campaign. After a top-half finish last season (ninth), the Bees are currently placed 14th in the league standings and are six points clear of the drop zone.

Up next in the league for Brentford is a daunting fixture against league-leaders Liverpool on Saturday (February 17).

Thierry Henry claims Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool departure hints at the demanding nature of the job

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, meanwhile, believes that the pressures of being Liverpool manager have caught up to Jurgen Klopp. The German admitted that he was 'running out of energy' during his interview last month.

Providing instances of previous top managers taking breaks, Henry told CBS Sports (via The Sun):

"Pep was at Barcelona, took a sabbatical year. Klopp is at Liverpool, is stopping. Xavi is at Barcelona, he is also stopping. Three great clubs.

“That’s a dream job normally and they are stopping. That tells you a story. The pressure, everybody has a voice, social media and whatnot. It is tough to be a manager and no one cares about you. You’re going to have to take care of yourself at one point."

Klopp could end his tenure at Anfield by claiming the Premier League title once again. The Reds are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

However, the Merseysiders are not in Europe's top competition after finishing fifth last season. They also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea lined up for February 25.