"We ended up at his house and had a few glasses of champagne" - TV host Alyson Eckmann explains details of her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo 

American TV and radio host Alyson Eckmann has uploaded a video on TikTok where she recalled the time Cristiano Ronaldo invited her to his house.

Speaking about the incident, the former winner of Big Brother VIP said (via Marca):

"I hosted Cristiano Ronaldo's event for his new perfume. Then we became friends at the party and Cristiano invited me to his house. I told him no, no way, because I had to work the next day. I knew what would happen if I went to his house.

"And my friend, who was there with me, said: 'Aly, you can't say no, please'. I said to Cristiano: 'You have to send a driver to take me to my house when I say'. And he said: 'Ok, yes'.

"We left the party, we split up. My friend went with him, I went with his manager. We ended up at his house and had a few glasses of champagne and then, at about three in the morning, I told him I wanted to go home and he sent me with his driver. And that was it.

Eckmann also revealed that they exchanged numbers and texted for close to a month:

"When we left his house, he asked for my number and we texted each other for a month, but it was very simple: 'Hello how are you. What are you doing? I'm working. I'm at my house'.

"And that's where it stayed. I think he wanted me to invite myself to his house, but I don't go around f***ing celebrities for the sake of f***ing celebrities."

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a steady relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez for some years now. The Portuguese superstar was seen enjoying a well-deserved vacation with Georgina and his family at Mallorca earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Manchester United in this transfer window - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly back at Carrington for training.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #MUFC



J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind.J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind. 🚨🛩 #MUFC J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. https://t.co/VsgbBUp1ts

However, Manu Sainz from AS reports that the Portuguese superstar's main intention of traveling to Manchester is to convey to the club his decision to leave this summer.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 The main objective of Ronaldo's trip is to meet personally with #mufc leaders and inform them of his intention to leave. He has been accompanied by Jorge Mendes, and they will try to convince United to facilitate his departure. [ @Manu_Sainz 🗞 The main objective of Ronaldo's trip is to meet personally with #mufc leaders and inform them of his intention to leave. He has been accompanied by Jorge Mendes, and they will try to convince United to facilitate his departure. [@Manu_Sainz]

Manu Sainz further claimed that Atletico Madrid is Ronaldo's preferred destination. It will definitely be interesting to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old superstar.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Returning to La Liga with Atletico Madrid is the intention that seduces him the most. He will be working out at Carrington for now this Tuesday. [ @Manu_Sainz 🗞 Returning to La Liga with Atletico Madrid is the intention that seduces him the most. He will be working out at Carrington for now this Tuesday. [@Manu_Sainz]

