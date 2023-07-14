"We even have a station named after him" – Fans react as Narendra Modi claims Kylian Mbappe is more popular in India than France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that Kylian Mbappe is more popular in India than his home country France. Subsequently, fans have taken to social media to engage in much-expected banter.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to France in a bid to deepen the two countries' ties. He is set to be the Guest of Honor for the Bastille Day celebrations on French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation.

Ahead of the July 14 event, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. Lauding Mbappe, he said (h/t ANI):

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. He is probably known to more people in India than in France."

Here's how the football fans reacted to PM Modi's recent comment:

Indranil @TheBombayBombil

We even have a station named after him @ANI Kylian Mhape is actually Marathi.We even have a station named after him @ANI Kylian Mhape is actually Marathi. We even have a station named after him https://t.co/znvwy0zkYz

Sameer @SameerS01861260 @ANI Kylian Mhape to Inter Kashi....Here We Go Kylian Mhape to Inter Kashi....Here We Go @ANI 🚨Kylian Mhape to Inter Kashi....Here We Go ☝️

Cypres @cypres__ 🤣.. jus godi things @ANI Kylian maappe who??🤣.. jus godi things @ANI Kylian maappe who?? 😭🤣.. jus godi things

Mbappe, 24, shot to fame at AS Monaco during the 2016-17 campaign as an 18-year-old. He registered 26 goals and 14 assists in just 2633 minutes of action, spread across 44 appearances. He also led his team to a memorable Ligue 1 triumph and the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the way.

Following a stellar season-long loan spell, the Frenchman permanently moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a fee of £166 million ahead of the 2018-19 season. Prior to the start of the campaign, he guided France to their second FIFA World Cup victory in Russia, bagging the Young Player Award in the process.

Earlier last year, the right-footed attacker helped Les Bleus reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, despite his sensational hat-trick in the summit clash against Argentina last December, he failed to make Didier Deschamps' side back-to-back world champions.

At club level, Mbappe has led PSG to 13 trophies during his six-year stint, registering 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games across all competitions so far. He is rumored to be interested in leaving the club for Real Madrid this summer following his decision of not extending his current deal at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024.

