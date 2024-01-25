"We have the exact same target as Egypt" - Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah returning to Liverpool for rehab after picking up injury at the AFCON

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool share the 'exact same target as Egypt' when it comes to ensuring a speedy recovery for the injured Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar picked up a hamstring injury in his nation's 2-2 AFCON group-stage draw against Ghana on 18 January. Just four days before that game, he reminded everyone of his importance after scoring and assisting a goal each in Egypt's 2-2 group-stage draw against Mozambique.

Salah didn't waste time in returning to England for his rehabilitation after the injury — a move that has divided opinions. There are critics who believe he should have stayed with Egypt's camp instead of returning to his club, raising questions over his commitment to the national team's cause.

The 31-year-old's importance to Liverpool cannot be understated. The Reds fans arguably wouldn't want to see him being risked before he fully recovers, because an aggravation of the injury can seriously derail their title hopes.

Now, Klopp has weighed in on the matter, assuring Egypt's national team that his side also share the same aim when it comes to Salah's fitness.

The German said at a recent presser, via Liverpool Echo:

"We have the exact same target as Egypt. Make Mo as fit as quickly as possible. When a player is injured, we help them. All parties agreed that it makes sense he does the rehab here. We have a season to play so want him fit. But if he's fit earlier and Egypt are still in the tournament, he will go back. We don't discuss the rest, what others are saying. We all have to be sensible. If I said something too early, then I'm sorry. It wasn't intentionally the wrong thing. I didn't know the situation in that moment."

Salah's agent has implied that the 11 February AFCON final could be the only game the winger is available to play in.

What games is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missing through injury?

Regardless of his fitness status, Mohamed Salah wouldn't be able to play for Liverpool as long as Egypt are in the AFCON.

Egypt finished the group stage with three points from three matches. All of those games finished 2-2, including the draw against Cape Verde on 22 January, which the Pharaohs played without Salah.

Egypt finished second in the group to qualify for the knockouts, trailing leaders Cape Verde by five points. They will now take on DR Congo in the last 16 on 28 January, with a quarter-final clash slated for 2 or 3 February if they pass this test.

The semifinals take place on 7 February, four days before the final. Before 11 February, Liverpool will play an FA Cup fourth-round game against Norwich City and Premier League games against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Burnley.