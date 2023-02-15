"We didn't expect PSG to be so passive" – Julian Nagelsmann makes honest admission after Bayern Munich's 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has expressed his opinion on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after registering a 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 away win on Tuesday (February 14).

The Bavarians came away with a crucial victory from the Parc des Princes against the struggling Christophe Galtier's side. Former Parisian winger Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal in the 53rd minute before Benjamin Pavard was sent off for a second yellow card in the final stages of the thrilling European encounter.

#UCL Paris have now lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2020. Paris have now lost three matches in a row for the first time since 2020.#UCL https://t.co/HVYFdC5iph

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Nagelsmann claimed that he was shocked at PSG's lack of drive against Bayern Munich. He said:

"We played a really good game in the first 25 minutes. We were a bit surprised that we got the ball so much. We didn't expect PSG to be so passive. We had a good first half. Even after the break, it was good at the beginning. Then it was a ride on the razor's edge. Of course, it wasn't always that easy for us. Because you could see what happened when Kylian Mbappe came in in the second half."

Lauding his team's defensive contributions, Nagelsmann continued:

"Benji [Pavard] had a strong game, it's a pity that he got the second yellow card. But [Dayot] Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt were also great for us tonight. Coman also defended very well from behind."

Sharing his thoughts on Bayern Munich's mentality ahead of the return UEFA Champions League leg on Wednesday (March 8), Nagelsmann added:

"It's not a bad situation to be in, yes, but it doesn't mean too much. We're better off than Paris, but we can't put our feet up now. It plays into our hands that Paris have to do more in the return leg."

Christophe Galtier says he had a meeting with PSG stars after Bayern Munich loss

Speaking at a post-match press conference, PSG boss Christophe Galtier claimed that he had a discussion with his players after their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. He elaborated:

"The last 25 minutes of the game gave me hope. I hope we can recover our players and some freshness in the coming three weeks. I'm thinking of our midfielders, Nordi Mukiele and also [Presnel] Kimpembe, who only played a single half. Tonight there is no eliminated, no qualified, that's the reality of things. I still have a lot of hopes. We already had a discussion in the locker room with my players."

The Parisians have lost five games across all competitions this year.

