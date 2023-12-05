"We faced each other a thousand million times" - Pep Guardiola names the toughest manager he has faced in his career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the toughest manager he has faced in his career. The Spaniard revealed that he has a lot of respect for the Reds tactician, tracing their rivalry back to the days when they faced off in the German Bundesliga.

It is common knowledge that Jurgen Klopp has always given Pep Guardiola a run for his money. The Manchester City boss could have the upper hand during considering their exploits in the Premier League but the Liverpool boss has always been a tough nut to crack.

As a matter of fact, no manager has beaten the Spaniard so far in his career more than the German genius. After several years of intense clashes across the Bundesliga and the Premier League, the former Cityzens boss couldn't help but give his Reds counterpart his flowers.

Pep Guardiola was asked by Sky Sports to name the toughest manager he's ever faced in his career and he quickly mentioned Klopp before waxing lyrical of the German's tactical prowess.

"Jurgen Klopp,” the Spaniard answered, instantly. “First, we faced [each other] a thousand million times, Dortmund and here. Second, because he beat me a lot and that was always a challenge to do it again and again and again.

“I respect him a lot because of the way his teams always play, in Dortmund, Mainz before and now Liverpool. It’s so attractive and so positive."

When it comes to these two iconic managers, respect isn't a one-way street. As Pep himself revealed, there's mutual regard between the two managers.

“We respect each other, at least from my point of view, I respect him a lot. Of course, we have arguments and I don’t like to be beaten by him, but he has been my biggest rival for the amount of times we play, how difficult it was and the pleasure when we beat them,” the Manchester City boss added.

Where Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool rank in the Premier League table right now

A run of three winless games saw Manchester City fall off the top of the Premier League table, affording Arsenal to climb up to the top. The Cityzens are currently third in the standings with 30 points after 14 games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, occupy the second position in the table with 31 points from 14 matches. The Reds have recorded nine victories, four draws and one defeat in the English top flight so far.

Up next, Klopp's men will square it off with Sheffield United away from home this Wednesday (December 6). Guardiola's side, on the other hand, will go head-to-head with Aston Villa on the same day.