"We are favorites in La Liga" - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim on Real Madrid's title chances

Real Madrid beat local rivals Atletico Madrid 2-0 in La Liga last night. Carlo Ancelotti's men are now eight points clear at the top of the league table, although they have played an extra game this season.

Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid was their 13th win in 17 league games this season. Los Blancos have raced far ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona, who have 24 points from 16 games this season.

With 42 points after 17 games, Real Madrid are eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have 34 points on the board after 16 games.

Speaking after his team's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said that the Galacticos are favorites to win La Liga this season:

"We are favorites to win LaLiga but we are focused on the future. A mental loss can cost you dearly and I think we are doing well and it is the only way to get closer to victory in each game."

Ancelotti's men were fluent in attack from day one this season but had some defensive issues to sort out. However, the Italian was jubilant with his team's clean sheet and defensive display against Atletico Madrid. He said:

"I like the team a lot defensively. We are more solid because we have improved and I am happy about it."

Ancelotti had special praise for Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior after their performance against Atletico Madrid:

"The role of Luka Modric has been extraordinary. He continues to have a lot of quality and it is a pleasure to coach him."

"He's (Vinicius) improving himself. I don't talk to him much because I don't have much to say to him. I always tell him to be effective and not to haggle for dribbling."

Real Madrid planning to make some major signings next summer

Various reports on social media have indicated that Real Madrid are planning to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer. The Galacticos reportedly sent in a €170 million offer for the Frenchman in the final days of last summer's transfer window.

With only 12 months left on Mbappe's contract, many people expected Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sell their star forward. However, the Parisians decided to hold on to him in the hopes that he would sign a contract extension.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 19 days until Kylian Mbappé can legally sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid 👀 19 days until Kylian Mbappé can legally sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid 👀 https://t.co/MIu0YZ3FMV

Mbappe has spoken to the media a few times since then and has indirectly made it clear that he wants to switch clubs next summer. The free signing of a player of his caliber will greatly boost the squad at Real Madrid.

