"We weren't as fearsome" - Kylian Mbappe explains what PSG lacked under Mauricio Pochettino last season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has described his team's performance under manager Mauricio Pochettino as underwhelming.

The Ligue 1 giants are set to part ways with the tactician, as per Sky Sports, despite PSG winning the league title by 15 points. However, the Argentine's failure in the UEFA Champions League could seemingly cost him his job.

With the Parisians seemingly in the hunt for a new manager, Mbappe has provided his opinion on the last two seasons in Paris. Speaking to BFMTV (via Daily Star), he said:

"This past season, we weren't as fearsome. We were far less untouchable. We want to go back to being intimidating in France, something we have not done these past two years."

Outlining the club's ambitions in the coming season, he added:

"Of course, the UEFA Champions League is the goal. This is the clear and announced objective. We don't need to list many more adjectives regarding the UEFA Champions League. That's what we want."

Pochettino, who won his first league title in his coaching career last season, failed to outwit Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 stage. Currently, PSG are in talks with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss over his severance package of €15 million (as per Goal).

Meanwhile, Nice coach Christophe Galtier is set to take over the reins at the Parc des Princes, as per MARCA.

Neymar's future at PSG up in the air

Neymar, who is currently enjoying his off-season, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions. PSG, who signed the Brazilian from Barcelona for a record-breaking €222 million in 2017, are keen to sell the player for a cut-price fee of €90 million, as per AS.

According to Footmercato, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is interested to acquire the forward on a loan deal. Meanwhile, El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Alvarez has said that Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign him back for €50 million. Defensa Central has reported that Real Madrid, too, have been given a chance to secure the star attacker's services.

Neymar, who is contracted with PSG till June 2025, has won four Ligue 1, three Coupe de France and two Coupe de la Ligue titles with the club.

