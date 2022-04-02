"We are fighting over several goals" - Barcelona boss Xavi remains tight-lipped about pursuit of Chelsea star

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has remained coy regarding the club’s reported interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for the German in recent weeks.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash against Celta Vigo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana head coach kept any major moves close to his chest when asked about the Rudiger rumors. He said:

“I will not talk about deals, we are fighting over several goals. I know that you like to talk about specific names but now we are fighting in the final stages of the season. The management is working to strengthen the team for next season.”

Barcelona are in the process of rebuilding their team and putting together a unit that can bring glory to Camp Nou once again. However, due to the club's financial situation, the chances of them upgrading their squad are limited.

GOAL @goal Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 Barcelona have been in 'secret negotiations' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, according to Sky Germany 🤫 https://t.co/OoKJiB3lGW

Rudiger, though, will be available to sign on a free transfer from Chelsea, with the German defender’s contract set to expire this summer. The Blues are currently unable to offer Rudiger a new deal due to sanctions imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

This offers Barcelona a rare chance to sign the exceptional defender on a free. However, with Xavi remaining coy on the issue, it remains to be seen if the Blaugrana will make a move for the defender in the summer.

Barcelona could sign three Chelsea players this summer: Reports

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

According to the Daily Telegraph, Barca are planning to offer contracts to three first-team players at Stamford Bridge. It has been widely reported that the Spanish giants have already finalized a deal to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time.Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. 🔵🔴 #FCBMeeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. https://t.co/iP3xRwSdof

However, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are far-from-done deals. The Blues have been able to offer Azpilicueta a contract extension but that doesn't prevent negotiations with interested parties. Barca are hoping to convince the Spaniard to return to Spain with a two-year deal in tow.

As for Rudiger, Xavi may be keeping his cards close to the chest but the Chelsea defender's representatives were recently spotted in Catalonia. While the Blues are hoping they can keep their players, the Blaugrana could raid Stamford Bridge to bring the defensive trio to Camp Nou.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar