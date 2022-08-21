“We have to figure out how to clone”, “This isn’t normal anymore” – Real Madrid fans salute world-class display from ‘insane’ player during 4-1 win over Celta Vigo

An impressive showing from Real Madrid against Celta Vigo has put the Madridistas at the top of the La Liga rankings and the fans have reason to be delighted.

They might not be too happy with Eden Hazard missing a penalty and the chance to add another goal to the scoreline, but the Luka Modric will have made them thoroughly happy.

The midfielder was arguably the best player on the field, setting up attacks, driving forward to create chances, and even getting himself on the scoresheet. Before the half-time whistle, the 36-year-old went on a remarkable run into the middle of the area and curled a worldie that stumped Celta Vigo's goalkeeper.

Real Madrid fans have taken to Twitter to hail Modric and laud his performance on the night, and here is a selection of their tweets:

🏆 x14 @LegendOfSandy We have to figure out how to clone Luka Modric We have to figure out how to clone Luka Modric

Didier @dotfag Luka Modric should be Real’s best bargain of the last decade.

10years on still delivering at 36 Luka Modric should be Real’s best bargain of the last decade.10years on still delivering at 36

Sergio ⭐ @sergio_de_ennin 🤍 I wish there’s a way we can swap ages between Luka Modric and Hazard… Man is too good 🫶 I wish there’s a way we can swap ages between Luka Modric and Hazard… Man is too good 🫶🔥🤍

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol It’s funny how Celta have been dominating us in our own half and then all of a sudden Luka Modric happens and they’re losing again. We really need to start a conversation on where Modric sits at the best midfielders of all time table because this isn’t normal anymore. It’s funny how Celta have been dominating us in our own half and then all of a sudden Luka Modric happens and they’re losing again. We really need to start a conversation on where Modric sits at the best midfielders of all time table because this isn’t normal anymore.

Rk @RkFutbol LUKA MODRIC STILL THE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD AT THE AGE OF 53 LUKA MODRIC STILL THE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD AT THE AGE OF 53

Baldé @senorbalde I'm putting my life savings on Luka Modric renewing again. He is going nowhere. New season same world-class Lukita, How you gonna be this good at 36 man. Insane I'm putting my life savings on Luka Modric renewing again. He is going nowhere. New season same world-class Lukita, How you gonna be this good at 36 man. Insane https://t.co/Aw365pgh6Q

nai🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf the day Luka Modric retires will be the saddest day of my life. the day Luka Modric retires will be the saddest day of my life.

Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid: Match report

Los Blancos continued defending their La Liga crown with a comfortable 4-1 win away to Celta Vigo. This was the first match following the news that long-serving Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was set to sign for Manchester United. Notably, Madrid showed they can manage without one of their best players against tricky opposition.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 14th minute through a cooly-dispatched Karim Benzema penalty. It was awarded after a handball by Renato Tapia, with the referee needing some time to watch the replay before awarding the spot kick.

Celta fought back immediately, getting their own penalty, which long-serving forward Iago Aspas dispatched in the 23rd minute. This time it was Madrid’s Brazilian center back Eder Militao who handled the ball in the box and cost his side a clean sheet.

Luka Modric restored Madrid’s lead in the 41st minute with a delightful effort to put the away side 2-1 up. The Croatian was assisted by David Alaba and the combination was enough to see Real Madrid head into the break with the lead.

Modric turned provider after the break, cementing his dominance in the match with a fine assist for Vinicius Jr. The young Brazilian rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home to make the score 3-1 in the 56th minute.

Real Madrid rounded up the scoring in the 76th minute, with Vini Jr assisting Federico Valverde to make it 4-1. It could have ended 5-1, but Eden Hazard missed his chance to get on the score sheet after he failed to convert a penalty.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy