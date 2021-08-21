"We have to find a balance" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino highlights the importance of building a team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has said they now need to build a team following five high-profile signings in the summer transfer window. PSG have signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum in the window so far.

PSG have started the new Ligue 1 season strongly, winning all three of their matches. Their most recent win came against Brest away from home. Following the 4-2 victory, Pochettino admitted that even though PSG have nine points from three games, the wins haven't come easy.

"We are at the start of the season, we can see how difficult it is for all the teams to win a game. There are things to improve. In defence, we have to prevent the transition play which can hurt us. I'm very happy to take three points on difficult ground, against a team that has started the season well.

“We have a lot of names of players that shine, but we have to build a team, that's the challenge. It won't be easy, we have to find a balance between the talents that we have. It will take time," Pochettino said after the 4-2 win.

The team is not yet complete: PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

Though PSG are three matches into their league season, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are yet to feature for them. Neymar, too, is out injured.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe highlighted the point, saying there are still 'links to create' with three of their most important players yet to feature.

"We know that we were playing an away game against a team not easy to play. The team is not yet complete, we still have links to create. There are new players, we have to adapt," Kimpembe told Amazon Prime Video.

PSG face Reims next in the league, on Sunday, August 29. Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut in the match.

