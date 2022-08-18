"We had no friends in common" - Alvaro Morata's wife Alice Campello initially 'blanked' Spain star's Instagram DMs

Spanish striker and Manchester United target Alvaro Morata was initially 'blanked' by his now wife Alice Campello on Instagram, as per Daily Star.

The Spanish striker has been married to Italian model Alice Campello since June 2017 and have three kids together. The couple ended up marrying just eight months after first talking to each other on Instagram.

Alvaro Morata had sent an Instagram message to the model during his stint in Turin (Juventus). However, it seems as if the couple could have gone their different ways as well.

Campello revealed in an interview with The Weekly (reported via Daily Star) that she had initially ignored the messages from Morata:

"He had seen a picture of me and asked many people if they knew me, to introduce us, but we had no friends in common. So he wrote to me (on Instagram). I answered him after a long time and, in the end, we met. The rest, as they say, is history with the pair now wed with children."

However, the model was immediately struck with the striker’s seriousness and fell for him quickly:

"When I met him, he struck me because I immediately knew he was very serious. For example, two weeks after our first date, he drove eight hours to meet my family, and returned to Turin very late, even though he had to train early the next day. This and a thousand other gestures.”

She added:

"His friends and family had never seen him like this and he kept telling me he wanted to marry me: in the end, he asked me eight months after we started dating."

Alvaro Morata ended up proposing to his now-wife during a magic show in Madrid.

Alvaro Morata to move to England amidst Manchester United interest?

Alvaro Morata has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United despite just returning to Atletico Madrid from his loan at Juventus. The now 29-year old is yet to reach the level that he was expected to and is looking at yet another permanent move, this time to England.

The striker has scored 108 goals in 308 appearances across clubs but has not shown the level of efficiency that he is expected to reach. He scored twice in Atletico’s first La Liga fixture of the campaign in an easy 3-0 victory over Getafe. Morata has previously been linked to the Red Devils as well and could be willing to join a team that is aching for quality additions.

The Spanish striker might also revel at the prospect of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo again and could prove to be an important signing for the Red Devils.

