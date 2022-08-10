"We don't get the credit that we deserve" - Bernardo Silva blasts media for ignoring Manchester City

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva recently blasted the English media for not giving the Cityzens their due credit. The Portuguese international also opened up on his future amid interest from Barcelona and has not ruled out a move.

The midfield maestro proved why he is a fan favorite at the Etihad as he has taken a dig at the media for not giving Manchester City the respect they deserve. Silva has claimed that other clubs get more recognition from the media despite achieving a lot less compared to the Cityzens. He told ESPN:

"From Man City fans, definitely. I feel a lot of support, and they show a lot of appreciation for what I do. From outside, it's difficult. I'm not complaining here, but I feel like other clubs get a lot more credit than City for doing less."

The midfielder compared the situation in England to the response in Portugual and said:

"For example, when I was at Benfica — a huge club in Portugal with more fans, more everything — you do something nice, and they make it look like it's great. Here at City, you do something great and they make it look like it's just good."

"Playing in the Premier League and winning four titles in five years and checking the Premier League team of the year every year and knowing that we're never the team that has the most players."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“I will always be respectful with Man City”. Bernardo Silva tells ESPN: “I've been open with Man City and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens”.“I will always be respectful with Man City”. Bernardo Silva tells ESPN: “I've been open with Man City and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“I will always be respectful with Man City”. https://t.co/gWqAHNBGBz

The Portuguese superstar has claimed that Pep Guardiola's side deserve a lot of credit for dominating the Premier League. He added:

"We don't have the best manager, we don't have the best players but we still win four Premier Leagues in five years? It just doesn't make sense. It probably shows that City players don't get as much credit as they should."

"For me, it doesn't matter honestly. I'm happy with the titles that we have and with the memories that in the last five years, we won four times. Of course, we don't get the credit that we deserve."

Manchester City could find it difficult to replace Bernardo Silva

Since his move to the Etihad in 2017 from AS Monaco, Bernardo Silva has been one of the key players at Manchester City.

Over the years, the influence of the Portuguese international on Pep Guardiola's side has gradually increased. If the former Monaco star leaves for Barcelona this summer, it will be a monumental challenge for Guardiola to cope with his absence.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona do not have an agreement with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva yet, but the fee being discussed is around €50-60M.



(Source: Barcelona do not have an agreement with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva yet, but the fee being discussed is around €50-60M.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 Barcelona do not have an agreement with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva yet, but the fee being discussed is around €50-60M.(Source: @gerardromero) https://t.co/4ndEJK5xMi

Silva is a player with a rather unique skillset as he possesses a perfect blend of technical ability and work rate. The midfielder's departure could have a huge impact on the title race as well, as Liverpool could benefit from the Cityzens losing a key player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar