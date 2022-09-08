"We won't get over the departure of Messi because he is the best player in history" - Xavi speaks about how Barcelona are coping without PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that the Catalan giants are still finding a way to cope without now-Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

The Blaugrana parted ways with the Argentine superstar in the summer of 2021 as he went on to join PSG.

The Catalan club initially struggled for a few months during last season. However, club legend Xavi Hernandez has steadied the ship since taking over from Ronald Koeman.

Xavi, who played for a very long time alongside the Argentine legend, has hailed Messi as the greatest player to have ever graced the game.

The Barca manager has insisted that it is only natural for the club to still miss Messi. Speaking after their 5-1 hammering of Viktoria Plzeň in the Champions League, Xavi said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“We won’t get over the departure of Messi because he is the best player in history. However, now there are other players who are destined to make history, but it won’t be easy.”

Xavi heaped praise on former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who scored Barcelona's fifth goal of the night.

The Spaniard has also hailed summer signing Jules Kounde for his ability to play across the backline.

The Barcelona manager has also highlighted the strong understanding between Robert Lewandowski, who bagged a hat-trick against Plzeň, and Pedri. He added:

“Ferran came back with a bang. I see Koundé as a centre-back, but he can play anywhere across the defensive line because he’s an exceptional player.

“The partnership between Lewandowski and Pedri is very exciting. Pedri still has to lose possession less frequently and improve his final pass, but he is fantastic.”

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is enjoying himself at PSG this season

Lionel Messi did not have the best debut season at PSG by his lofty standards but the Argentine has started the new season quite strongly.

Last season, the former Barcelona superstar scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games. He has already scored four goals this season and provided six assists in eight games across all competitions this season.

PSG look a lot stronger compared to last season under their new manager Christophe Galtier, with Messi getting back to his best.

Xavi is absolutely right that Barca will need a lot of time to cope with the absence of arguably the greatest player of all time. The Argentine maestro was a key factor behind everything the Catalan side has achieved in more than a decade and a half.

It can be said for certain that Messi misses Barcelona as much as the club misses him.

