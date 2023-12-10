"We didn't get the point we deserved" - Mauricio Pochettino speaks out after Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Everton

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team deserved a point in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton on Sunday (December 10).

Coming off a 2-1 midweek league defeat at Manchester United, Pochettino's men came unstuck at Goodison Park. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring in the 54th minute before Lewis Dobbin made sure of the three minutes in the third minute of stoppage time.

Following their seventh league defeat of the season, the Blues dropped to 12th in the standings, with the drop zone closer (10 points) than the top-four (14 points). Pochettino admitted his side's profligacy in front of goal, telling BBC Match of the Day:

"Football is about scoring goals, and we were not clinical in front of goal. I'm really, really disappointed. We didn't get the point we deserved. I think we were better, but we didn't get what we wanted.

"This was a game to play and to win. It's a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try to improve in the next transfer market."

The Blues return to league action on Saturday (December 16) at home to Sheffield United, where they will seek to snap their two-game losing streak.

How Chelsea have fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have had a hugely underwhelming start to the season. After 16 league games, they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings, having won just five times all season.

New boss Pochettino oversaw an exodus of experienced campaigners and splurged nearly £450 million in the summer to construct a young roster. However, a combination of poor form, injuries and inexperience have meant that they're all set for another finish in mid-table.

Having finished a lowly 12th in the league last season, the Blues do not have European football this season. However, despite their league travails, Pochettino's side have fared well in the EFL Cup, reaching the quarterfinal, where they play Newcastle United on December 19.