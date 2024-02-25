"We have to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe" - PSG boss Luis Enrique hints at Mbappe's departure amid Real Madrid links

PSG boss Luis Enrique has provided a subtle hint about life without striker Kylian Mbappe, a Real Madrid target.

Mbappe, 25, is in the final six months of his contract with the Parisians and has reportedly informed his club hierarchy of his decision to leave at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are widely expected to be his next destination, with the La Liga leaders being on his pursuit for a while. The player or his entourage hasn't confirmed anything about their future plans, though.

Nevertheless, Enrique is preparing for the striker's potential exit, saying (as per Madrid Xtra via Abdellah Boulma):

"Sooner or later, we have to get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe."

The Parisians are coming off a 1-1 Ligue 1 home draw with Rennes on Sunday (February 26). Despte the dropped points, Enrique's side are 10 points clear at the top with 11 games to go, having lost just once this season.

Having won the Trophee des Champions, the Parisians are in treble contention. They have reached the Coupe de France quarterfinals and lead 2-0 from their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad ahead of their trip to San Sebastian next month.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of a superb campaign for PSG despite his uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.

The Real Madrid target has notched up a rich haul of 32 goals and seven assists in 32 games across competitions. That includes a league-leading 21 Ligue 1 goals in as many outings.

Mbappe has also scored six times in three games in the Coupe de France, four times in seven Champions League outings and one strike in the Troohy des Champions.

Overall, the all-time PSG top scorer has 244 goals and 105 assists in 292 games across competitions since his club debut in the 2017-18 season.