“We have to give them freedom anyway” – Ex-Ligue 1 coach explains tactical tweak Christophe Galtier must implement to bring best out of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Former Bordeaux coach Elie Baup has spoken on the importance of giving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) trio Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe tactical freedom on the pitch.

The Parisians have enjoyed a superb start to the season and are unbeaten in Ligue 1, with the iconic trio contributing plenty of goals. Manager Christophe Galtier appears to have settled on a system. It allows him to accommodate Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar while maintaining defensive stability.

However, due to injuries to centre-halves Presnel Kimpembe and more recently Danilo Pereira, the French coach may be forced to partake in a tactical switch. Speaking to Le Parisien, Baup revealed that a PSG back four may give the attackers more freedom, as he stated (per PSG Talk):

“The three are able to pick up, to combine. They are players so comfortable that they should not be sent to the sides."

He added:

“The whole thing is to know who will manage the depth to stretch the opposing block and Mbappé is not bad for that (laughs). We have to give them freedom anyway.”

The new style could only be temporary until the centre-backs return to full fitness, or until the Ligue 1 champions sign a top-draw defender in January.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been prolific so far in the top-flight, with a combined 22 goals and 15 assists.

PSG boss claims Kylian Mbappe looked 'a bit like an orphan' without Neymar or Lionel Messi

Following a frustrating recent goalless draw for the Parisiens at Stade de Reims, Galtier made some eye-opening comments regarding the French forward.

The 55-year-old rested Neymar and Messi for the Ligue 1 clash. Galtier admitted that the World Cup winner appeared isolated without the former Barcelona pair. He stated (per Ligue 1's official website):

“When Messi or ‘Ney’ don’t start obviously that changes the way we play and can lead to us maybe losing balls that lead to a few jitters and hand confidence to the opposition."

He added:

“Kylian Mbappé was a bit like an orphan without Leo and Ney, as I suspected. I thought that might change as the game went on. Ney didn’t start the match because he has played a lot recently. Obviously when he came on we saw how good a relationship they have and that is why our second-half performance was better despite us being down to 10 men.”

