“We are going to do everything to change this situation” – Chelsea star vows to make Graham Potter ‘proud’ after tough run

Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed to make manager Graham Potter 'proud' after his team's 2-1 Premier League loss against Fulham on 12 January.

The Senegal international, true to his form this season, had a largely woeful first half. An under-hit headed backpass almost gifted the Cottagers a goal but Bobby Decordova-Reid hit the frame of the goal.

Then, a shot from former Chelsea winger Willian Borges took a decisive deflection off Koulibaly and nestled inside Kepa Arrizabalaga's net. The former Napoli center-back made up for a poor first half by scoring a scrappy 47th-minute equalizer.

But Joao Felix's red card 11 minutes later turned the dynamic of the game on its head. Fulham pushed for the winner and got it 17 minutes from time via former Tottenham Hotspur striker Carlos Vinicius.

The loss meant the Blues stayed 10th in the league table with a measly tally of 25 points from 18 games. The pressure on Potter has increased with each passing week and the derby loss against Fulham has not helped the cause one bit.

Chelsea are now with just three wins in their last 13 games across competitions. Speaking after the match, Koulibaly vowed to put things right and change the situation the west London outfit are in.

He said (h/t journalist Simon Phillips on Twitter):

"We know it’s difficult for the supporters. We are going to do everything to change this situation. Everybody is behind the manager. We want to help him and make him proud, it’s difficult at the moment but we’re going to do everything."

Potter picks the positives from Joao Felix's Chelsea debut

Following his red card against Fulham, Felix became the first Chelsea player in history to be sent off on his Premier League debut.

Signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on January 11 until the end of the campaign, the Portugal international was put straight into the starting XI a day later. Before his sending-off, Felix was one of Chelsea's best players on the field.

Joao Felix's red card v Fulham means he will miss the next three league games.

These missed games equal over €1,550,000 in loan fees.



Crystal Palace (h)

Liverpool (a)

Fulham (h)



These missed games equal over €1,550,000 in loan fees. 🤦‍♂️ Joao Felix’s red card v Fulham means he will miss the next three league games.Crystal Palace (h)Liverpool (a)Fulham (h)These missed games equal over €1,550,000 in loan fees. 🤦‍♂️ 🚨 Joao Felix’s red card v Fulham means he will miss the next three league games.⚽️ Crystal Palace (h)⚽️ Liverpool (a)⚽️ Fulham (h)These missed games equal over €1,550,000 in loan fees. 🤦‍♂️

Speaking after the full-time whistle at Craven Cottage, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager highlighted the positives from Felix’s debut. He said (h/t Football London):

"You could see what he brought to the game. I don't think there was any malice and he'll learn from it. Rather than anything fantastic from the opponent, it was more our defensive actions and that is what we had to improve."

Felix will be suspended for the next three games, meaning he will miss the league clashes against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Fulham.

