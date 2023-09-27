"We are going to get dusted", "ANNOUNCE L" - Manchester City fans react as 27-year-old star starts against Newcastle in EFL Cup fixture

Manchester City fans are reacting in disappointment after Pep Guardiola made seven changes in his starting XI and started Kalvin Phillips to face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

The Cityzens have made a perfect start to their season after winning a historical treble during the 2022–23 season. They have won all six of their Premier League games this season and will be aiming to continue their run against Eddie Howe's Newcastle side at St. James' Park later today (September 27).

Pep Guardiola has given numerous fringe players an opportunity to impress. Ortega Moreno starts in goal. Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Jack Grealish. Julian Alvarez is the lone striker to complete the starting XI.

Manchester City fans are furious to see Guardiola field a "weaker side," particularly with the inclusion of Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old has failed to impress since signing from Leeds United last summer and has only played 52 minutes of first-team football this season.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"We are going to get dusted, but thats okay"

Another fan wrote:

"PHILLIPS AND GREALISH ANNOUNCE L"

Manchester City are expected to put up a tough fight against a strong Newcastle side. Pep Guardiola and Co. have won the EFL Cup eight times in the club's history.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he has failed to get the best out of Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently admitted he has failed to get the best out of Kalvin Phillips in his system, with the 27-year-old struggling to get minutes in the first team.

Phillips established himself as one of the best central defensive midfielders in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. Many fans expected him to hit the ground running when he joined Manchester City last summer in a £45 million move.

However, the England international has struggled to adapt to Guardiola's system to date and has made just 24 appearances across all competitions.

Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"Marcelo (Bielsa) gave Kalvin the best of Kalvin in his career. I'd love to have done with Kalvin what Marcelo has done to him. We have our own specific way to play and (he) sometimes struggles in a few things, while the previous (Leeds playing style) was perfect (for him)."

He added:

"The club spoke with him because he did not have many minutes. He said 'no, I want to stay'. We brought Kalvin here for his quality. He is open minded, always wants to learn and wants to help. This is what we want to try to do."

Phillips will be hoping to make an impact against Newcastle United later today in the EFL Cup.