"We are going to have a handful with him" - De Bruyne warns Manchester City of 'massive threat' from 'dangerous' Chelsea star

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has warned his team-mates of the potential threat from Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku ahead of the Premier League clash between the sides on Saturday.

Both Lukaku and De Bruyne have known each other for a long time, having risen through the ranks for the Belgian national team and being on the books at Chelsea.

As the duo prepare for a significant Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium later today, De Bruyne has explained why City must be wary of Lukaku. The 30-year-old admitted he has known Lukaku from close-quarters for a long time and tipped him to be a 'dangerous' goal threat.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lukaku gets Chelsea's third, the fans enjoyed that one Lukaku gets Chelsea's third, the fans enjoyed that one 👀 https://t.co/GFmU3XwVHk

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, De Bruyne stated:

“(Lukaku) is a massive threat. I have known Rom since I was 15 or 16 years-old and he has always been a good friend of mine.

“He scores a lot of goals, he is very dangerous, so I know we are going to have a handful with him.

“Hopefully we can keep him quiet for this game, then after he can play as good as he wants!"

Notably, Lukaku and Chelsea produced a forgetful display against Manchester City in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge back in September. Pep Guardiola's visitors secured a 1-0 win back then courtesy of a goal from Gabriel Jesus.

Lukaku played the entirety of the game but cut a frustrated figure at the top after being devoid of service as the hosts resorted to a defensive style of play. It remains to be seen if Chelsea can trouble their opponents away from home today.

Manchester City have healthy advantage over Chelsea

The reigning Premier League champions head into the game with a 10-point lead over the visitors at the top of the table. Thomas Tuchel and company are fighting to stay alive in the title race and failure to get a result will almost definitely put an end to their aspirations.

Should the Blues fail to beat City, third-placed Liverpool will leapfrog them into second-place if they win their game against Brentford. As such, Chelsea have a lot riding on their trip to Etihad Stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blues will be without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has left the camp to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. In his absence, Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga will be tasked with the duty of preventing City from finding the back of the net.

Edited by Nived Zenith