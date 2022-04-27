"We are not going to Liverpool to lose!" - Villarreal star says pressure is on Reds ahead of crunch UCL clash

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has claimed his side are determined to put pressure on Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield. The two sides meet in the first leg of the semi-finals on April 27.

Chukwueze, 22, scored Villarreal's equalizer in the second leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich, eventually winning 2-1 on aggregate. It was a last-gasp strike that saw them pull off one of the biggest results in the club's history.

They now head to Anfield to face a Liverpool side that are being touted by many as favorites for the Champions League this season. However, Chukwueze is adamant that his side won't rest on their laurels and will look to put the pressure on in the first-leg.

He told BBC Sport:

"We know all about Liverpool and they are expected to win, so the pressure is on them. We have a squad and manager good enough to compete against any team in the world. Because of the way Liverpool play some people have already made their own predictions but that is normal in football."

The Nigerian forward has urged his side to aim for a result at Anfield, adding:

"We have a job to do and we are not going to Liverpool to lose. Why not aim for the best result over there? And that is what we hope to do."

The Villarreal youngster stepped off the bench against Bayern in the last round to break Bavarian hearts. He has touched on what for him is an unforgettable moment in his career, saying:

"I came on as a late substitute and scored a winner that I will never forget in my life. You honestly have no idea how much it meant to the players, the club, our fans and the city."

The 22-year-old's side also won the Europa League last year, beating Manchester United in the final. He is aiming for more glory with the Yellow Submarines following the extraordinary moment against Bayern. He concluded:

"I hope to write more important chapters in my career with Villarreal. I have more games to play, and personal glory is not the target."

Can Villarreal pull off another shock against Liverpool?

Villarreal's defeat of Bayern Munich shocked the football world

Bayern were one of the favorites to lift the Champions League come May but Emery's side were hugely impressive throughout the tie.

The low-block they set-up in the second-leg was impenetrable, with each player knowing their role and pulling it off tremendously well.

Bayern were not the only "giant-killing" that the La Liga side have pulled off this campaign as they defeated Serie A giants Juventus in the R16.

Liverpool will know all about the threat Villarreal poses in what promises to be an intriguing clash between the two sides.

