"We all got the feeling from the first day" – Former Inter midfielder opens up on interesting observation about Lukaku at Chelsea

Former Inter Milan midfielder Luigi Di Biagio has stated his belief that Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea last summer despite having his heart with the Nerazzurri.

The Belgium international signed for the Blues for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer but struggled to hit the heights expected. He scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Di Biagio suggested in an interview with Sky Sports Italy that this might have been because his heart was still set on Inter Milan.

The 51-year-old made reference to Lukaku's lethargic body language, as well as the infamous interview he granted in December 2021 (via Sky Sports).

Di Biagio said (via Football Italia):

"It's really quite romantic that we all got the feeling from the first day that Lukaku wanted to return to Inter straight away. You could tell from the way he spoke, the look on his face, he still felt in his heart that he was still an Inter player. Then there was that interview he gave too…"

Di Biagio further revealed that Lukaku was more motivated at Inter Milan where he felt and acted like a king. He feels that this has not been the case at Stamford Bridge, adding:

"Lukaku can still make the difference in Serie A, for his motivation, his desire to wear the jersey, he wants to give something more. He felt like he was the King at Inter, whereas something at Chelsea just wasn't working."

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer after a spectacular season that saw him guide Inter Milan to a first league title in a decade.

Big things were expected from him in west London but things did not go to plan and the former Everton man struggled for confidence and form.

He ended the season with just eight Premier League goals and lost his place in the starting lineup for long stretches of the campaign.

Romelu Lukaku seeking a return to Inter Milan after Chelsea struggles

Romelu Lukaku has proven himself on the highest levels

There was a sense of unfinished business to Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea, considering his unceremonious exit almost a decade earlier.

His second spell with the Blues began on a bright note but things soon went awry and he struggled for consistency in front of goal. His unsanctioned interview with Sky Sports saw his relationship with fans of the club deteriorate, with many calling for his sale.

A hefty fine and public apology followed but things hardly improved on the field. The lowest point came when Lukaku had just nine touches of the ball in the game against Crystal Palace.

This marked the lowest number of touches by a starting outfield player in the Premier League since date became available in 2003.

Reports have emanated that Lukaku is seeking a return to Inter Milan, with both clubs trying to finalize deals on a loan transfer.

If the move is finalized, it could mark the end of a move that promised so much but failed to deliver.

