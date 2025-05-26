"We got rid of him too quick" – Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United made huge mistake with Chelsea flop

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has claimed that his former club should used Romelu Lukaku better during the ex-Chelsea forward's time at the Red Devils.

Last Friday, Lukaku scored a goal in Napoli's 2-0 league win over Cagliari to help his current team lift the 2024-25 Serie A title. He finished the term with 14 goals and 10 assists to his name in 36 league outings for Antonio Conte's outfit.

During a recent interaction on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand asserted that Lukaku is deserving of praise for his fine displays this campaign. He said (h/t Metro):

"I need to give a shoutout to a man called Romelu Lukaku. He's another player [apart from Scott McTominay] who's left Manchester United [and thrived]. He's won Serie A again and scored on the night they won it."

Ferdinand, who helped Manchester United lift six league titles, added:

"I look at Lukaku and the problem, especially in England, has been everyone looks at what he can't do or what he's not so good at. Just because he's big and quick people expect him to play in a certain way. His game is about running onto things and running at people."

Sharing more thoughts on the ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan star, he said:

"Another mistake I think Manchester United made was we didn't play to his strengths and we got rid of him too quick probably. When you don't play to his strengths, he's not going to be able to produce his best work. But he's shown what quality he has, his goal record over the years really stacks up."

Lukaku, 32, joined the Red Devils from Everton for £75 million in 2017 prior to his departure in 2019. The Belgian bagged 42 goals and contributed 12 assists in 96 appearances across competitions for United.

Chelsea and Manchester United dealt transfer blow

As per Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh, Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has agreed a three-year deal to join Al-Hilal. He will move to the Saudi outfit, who are willing to activate the player's £63 million exit clause, before the start of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Osimhen, who has reportedly been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United since past year, is relishing a fine season on loan at Galatasaray. He has registered 36 goals and eight assists in 40 overall outings for the Turkish side this season.

The Chelsea target has scored 76 goals in 133 total matches for Napoli.

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More