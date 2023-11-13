"We have got spirit" - Chelsea star Robert Sanchez makes interesting Champions League qualification claim

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has talked up his side's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have made a topsy-turvy start to the 2023-24 campaign, sitting 10th in the league after 12 games. Just when it looks as though they've turned a corner they are handed a setback as was the case when they lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

However, Chelsea bounced back from that defeat by beating London rivals nine-man Tottenham Hotspur 4-1. They then put in their best performance of the season thus far against Manchester City. They played out an enthralling 4-4 draw against Pep Guardiola's reigning champions on Sunday (November 12).

Sanchez spoke of the side's spirit when asked about potentially qualifying for the Champions League. The Spanish shot-stopper said (via The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella):

"The Champions League is a big ask, but we have got spirit, confidence, belief and [with] the quality we have, we can get there. If we keep improving every game and getting points in every game, then I think it is possible."

Chelsea aren't playing in Europe this season after their dismal 12th-placed finish last season. Many felt this would aid their mission to return to the top four but they continue to show inconsistency.

Pochettino's men are in the midst of perhaps a season-defining run of games that started against Spurs. They still have to play Newcastle United (November 25), Brighton & Hove Albion (December 3) and Manchester United (December 6). They currently sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Alan Shearer heaps praise on Chelsea's Raheem Sterling following his performance against Manchester City

Raheem Sterling is flourishing for Chelsea this season.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer thinks Raheem Sterling was unlucky not to be called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad. He reacted to the Chelsea winger's performance in the draw against former club City (via TBRFootball):

"Absolutely superb. Unlucky not to be in the England squad."

Sterling, 28, has been in fine form this season, posting five goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions. He was a constant threat against City on Sunday, making one key pass and winning 10 of 21 ground duels.

However, Southgate continues to snub Sterling from the England camp which has been met with bemusement. Rio Ferdinand thinks it's 'madness' that the 82-cap Three Lions star isn't earning a call-up.

Sterling last played for his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It remains to be seen if he will be an option once Southgate's men take off for next year's European Championships.