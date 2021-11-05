"We are happy to wait" - Gareth Southgate explains why Manchester United star won't play for England until next year

Gareth Southgate has revealed Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has expressed his desire to "park" his England career until next year. The England gaffer was asked about the absence of the 20-year-old from the national setup.

Here's what Southgate had to say on the subject:

"I think we had a discussion before the camp in September and we came to an agreement. John McDermott [Football Association technical director] and myself went to United and had a good chat with Mason and his family and we agreed we would park this until next year basically. We would leave the autumn games."

He added:

"Of course, you always run the risk that other people are going to come through, but he's young enough that there is time here. It's not that he doesn't want to be with us. We totally understand the situation. Myself and John in particular, Steve Holland [England assistant coach] through his time coaching with lots of young players... we understand this journey they are going on."

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood made his senior debut for England in September of 2020. Sadly, he, along with Phil Foden, were sent home for breaching COVID-19 guidelines. Greenwood hasn't played for his country ever since.

The English prodigy was part of the provisional squad for Euro 2020 before he had to withdraw from the team because of injury. Incidentally, he hasn't found his name on the national teamsheet once again as he was left out ahead of the Three Lions' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Mason Greenwood has been phenomenal for Manchester United so far

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for The Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign. He has 118 appearances to his name and has scored 33 goals while providing 11 assists.

Southgate revealed how Greenwood can make his way into the national squad if he continues to perform well for Manchester United.

Here's what he said:

"We are not picking Mason because we don't think he’s good enough or we are not happy with what he requested. We are totally understanding of that and we are happy to wait. If he establishes himself in Manchester United’s team, then he is going to be very close to an England squad or an England team so he recognizes that. He wants to play for England. He is clear about that."

While Greenwood, Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho were not picked by Southgate, he recalled the Red Devils captain Harry Maguire and forward Marcus Rashford to the team.

Manchester United returned to winning ways after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has reportedly been given three games to showcase his true mettle.

United currently sit in fifth position and will take on bitter rivals Manchester City tomorrow. The Noisy Neighbors will be hoping to redeem themselves after a harrowing loss to Crystal Palace last week.

