“We haven’t seen the best of him” – Harry Redknapp makes bold claim on ‘big’ player at Arsenal ahead of new season

Arsenal's first summer signing, Kai Havertz, seems to be drawing the attention of the football community. Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp recently gave his take on the Germany international's move to north London.

Redknapp believes that the best of the 24-year-old Havertz is yet to come. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via The Boot Room):

"I think he’ll (Rice) be a great signing for them. I think they’ve made a couple – him and Havertz. We haven’t seen the best of him. He’s got to be better than what he has shown at Chelsea. I think they are two big signings for Arsenal."

The Gunners signed the German forward from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million (via Sky Sports). Havertz has signed a five-year deal with Arsenal and will be looking to turn his form around in English football.

The left-footed forward had an underwhelming stay at Stamford Bridge after joining from the Bundesliga for a reported fee of €80 million in 2020 (via Transfermarkt). His last season at Chelsea saw him score just nine goals from 47 appearances. Overall, the player scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists from his 139 appearances for the west London outfit.

Havertz won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022.

Gary Neville claims Arsenal-bound Declan Rice is worth around £50-£60m

West Ham United Trophy Parade

As Declan Rice edges closer to becoming an Arsenal player, Gary Neville says that the player is not worth the amount being spent. The Gunners are reportedly set to pay a £100 million initial fee plus £5 million in add-ons to secure the services of the England international (via Sky Sports).

According to the former Manchester United player and Sky Sports pundit, Rice must be valued at far lesser than he is at the moment. Neville said (via Sky Sports):

"I think there's a lot of growth, and a lot for Declan to do to get up to the levels of Casemiro, Rodri and players at the top of the game in those positions. But, for me, I wouldn't be spending £110m or £120m. I would spend £50m-£60m on Declan Rice, but I wouldn't spend the figures being reported."

The 24-year-old was the skipper of West Ham United and helped them win the Europa Conference League last season. Rice has 245 caps for the Hammers and 43 for the England national side.

