“We have to be honest” – Joe Cole fears 2 Chelsea targets may not prefer Stamford Bridge transfer this summer

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole believes that players might not be confident of joining the Blues following a tumultuous start to the Todd Boelhy-era at Stamford Bridge.

The west London club are in the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent history as they languish in 12th place in the Premier League.

With the club set to miss out on European football next season, Cole said that summer transfer targets - including the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moses Caicedo and West Ham United's Declan Rice - will be wary of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said:

"One of the challenges that the regime [in their search] for a new manager is that you have to manage expectations," the Chelsea icon said. "We’ve talked about Caicedo and Rice — are Chelsea an option for these players now? Because Chelsea are not going to play European football next season."

He added:

“We have to be honest. Who wants to come into the door at the moment? What I would say is that it’s a hell of a job [but] I think [Mauricio] Pochettino fits.”

The Blues have undergone a flurry of managerial changes this season, while their spending spree of over £500 million over the two transfer windows has led to a bloated squad.

They have already fired two managers this season and Frank Lampard has taken on an interim role until a permanent replacement for Graham Potter is appointed. Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the leading candidate to take over the reins.

With such instability at the club, it is safe to say that incoming transfers will be wary of a move to Stamford Bridge. Caicedo and Rice, the two players Cole mentioned, have also been linked to other clubs and might well prefer a move elsewhere.

Chelsea looking to keep star loan player

The Blues are looking to extend Felix's stay in London.

Chelsea are considering the possibility of extending Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix's stay at the club beyond this season. The 23-year-old Portuguese attacker, who is on a short-term loan, could become a permanent player for the west London club, according to the Sun.

Despite the Blues seemingly set to miss out on European football, Felix is interested in continuing with the club. According to the report, the player feels settled in London.

However, Atletico Madrid have set a price tag of £88 million for the player if the west London side want to make the loan deal permanent. It is unlikely that the massive fee will be paid and thus, a second loan spell could be a possibility.

