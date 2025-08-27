"We hope to have our best player back" - Newcastle star makes Alexander Isak claim amid latter's transfer links to Liverpool

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has spoken about the future of Liverpool target Alexander Isak after both sides clashed in the EPL. The two sides played out a thrilling 3-2 game at St James Park on Monday, but the Swedish striker was nowhere to be found following his links with the English champions.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Brazilian midfielder told ESPN Brazil:

"We're really missing our striker, a player who scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League last season, so of course he's someone we feel the absence of. We hope to have our best player back, but unfortunately, this is a situation that neither I nor any other player can control.”

"I haven't had any contact with him. We've been training in the mornings, and he trains at a different time, when no one from the team is around. As captain, and for us as players, it's a tough situation because we want to have the best players with us. But that's something we can't control; the club, the management, the owners are dealing with it, and I hope it gets sorted out in the best way.”

Isak joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 from Real Sociedad for a reported € 70 million fee and has been a success with the club, bagging 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 games.

Liverpool will likely have to stump up a Premier League record fee for the striker who helped the Magpies to their first major trophy in nearly seven decades if he is to be allowed to leave this summer.

Darren Bent suggests Isak might have to eat humble pie if Liverpool move doesn't pan out

Former Sunderland striker turned pundit, Darren Bent has suggested that Liverpool target Alexander Isak could be forced to stay at the club this season. The Magpies are demanding a league record fee for his services which could see the English champions opt out of a move for the star.

Speaking in a recent discussion, the former striker told TalkSPORT :

“If Liverpool stump up the money because Liverpool are the final factor, if they want him and they’re prepared to pay the money to get him out of this nightmare, then they’ll pay the money,”

“But, if they’re saying they haven’t physically got the £150million to give Newcastle, then he’s going to have to stay where he’s at. If he does that, then he’s going to have to eat humble pie; his teammates will be fine with him because it’s one of those things, transfers happen in football clubs, and I’m sure he’ll be having a laugh and a joke with some of his teammates who he’s close to.”

Isak was a key part of the Magpies team last season, bagging 27 goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions.

