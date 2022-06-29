"We hope it improves quickly" - Manager confirms Manchester United transfer target is currently injured

Manchester United have had their eyes on young Ajax winger Antony, who was a vital part of Erik ten Hag's squad before the manager moved to the Old Trafford dugout. However, new Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has opened up about the youngster's current fitness situation, with Antony currently injured.

Speaking to ESPN (via Manchester Evening News), Schreuder shared an update on the 22-year-old, who was stretched off while on international duty in April:

"He is still recovering from his injury, But I think the next few weeks are important. For his injury, we hope it improves quickly. I assume that he will be fit at the end of the preparation."

Fabrizio Romano



Antony's agents have asked Ajax to listen to the proposals this summer - but price tag will remain very high. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder tells @ESPNnl on Man Utd target Antony: "We want to keep Antony at Ajax. I want to work with him, and the club knows this".

The star picked up a serious injury while playing for Brazil against Bolivia in the World Cup qualifying rounds. He has returned to the Dutch capital and is currently recovering, but it is reported that the injury - which damaged his right ankle - was worse than expected.

Antony might be excited about Manchester United's interest in him, given he flourished under the Red Devils' new manager. While Ten Hag was at Ajax, the Brazil international managed an impressive 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 games.

Fabrizio Romano



Antony situation. Manchester United are really interested and already had contacts to explore potential deal - not the only club, but with ten Hag pushing. Been told player's camp now asking Ajax to listen to bids for Antony this summer, even if price tag will be high.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Manchester United superstar

While the Red Devils are yet to make a signing this summer, players have already left Old Trafford, and if reports are to be believed, more are set to leave.

Chelsea look set to move for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports stating that Blues owner Todd Boehly is a fan of the star. He has also reportedly held meetings with Ronaldo's representatives already (according to Football London).

Ronaldo is said to be valued at about £17 million and commands wages of around £20 million a year. That means, for about £40 million, the Blues could add a guaranteed 20+ goals for their team even if it is just for a single season.

This would prove to be a more shrewd investment than the move for Romelu Lukaku last summer, despite Ronaldo’s age. The Portuguese star has continued to show that he remains a top quality goal scorer in the best European competitions and his star power could help the new regime. He scored 24 goals across competitions in the past season, including six in seven Champions League games.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will sanction a move away for Ronaldo, who just returned to the club last summer after 12 years away. However, with the team rebuilding under new manager Erik ten Hag, they might be willing to let him depart this summer.

