“We just have to fight and knock them down” – Joel Matip opens up on how Liverpool will approach Merseyside derby against Everton

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has spoken about how his side can beat their cross-town rivals Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds face their embattled city neighbors with both sides hoping for a win for their different individual reasons.

While the Toffees are fighting a relegation battle, the Reds need to garner as many wins as possible to potentially clinch the title. The Reds are four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game more. Everton, meanwhile, are just a point above 18th-placed Burnley with a game in hand.

“I enjoyed really every game against them because you see how it means a lot to the people, to the Liverpool supporters here in the town. It’s a more emotional game but we have to concentrate on keeping on playing our game.” Joel Matip on Everton:“I enjoyed really every game against them because you see how it means a lot to the people, to the Liverpool supporters here in the town. It’s a more emotional game but we have to concentrate on keeping on playing our game.” #awlive [lfc] Joel Matip on Everton:“I enjoyed really every game against them because you see how it means a lot to the people, to the Liverpool supporters here in the town. It’s a more emotional game but we have to concentrate on keeping on playing our game.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/7XE4l9YLON

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the Merseyside derby, Matip said:

“For them it is the opportunity to change the whole game, to bring a different mood into the club, the team. And we need to be aware that they will be there from the first second, try everything and just try our best like we will do and fight."

He added:

“We will try to play our football, then I’m confident we can get a good result. We all know that this is a really big game for us and the club, we know our situation, so we only go 100 per cent, there is no time for breaks, we just have to fight and knock them down – this is how we are going to go into this game.”

Liverpool, as title favorites, will go into the game as favorites to win. However, with this particular Merseyside derby having so much on the line, it could go in any direction. Everton will hope they can get anything from the match, as they hope to hold on to their record of never being relegated.

Liverpool enter the Kylian Mbappe saga: Reports

According to getfootballnewsfrance, Liverpool could be one of the clubs interested in signing Kylian Mbappe. Prior to the Reds' interest, Real Madrid were chasing the Frenchman, with Paris Saint-German keen to keep him at the club.

However, it is believed that Mbappe thinks highly of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which could play to the Reds' advantage. With Mohamed Salah not agreeing to a contract extension so far, the higher-ups at Anfield may decide to bring young Mbappe to take over Salah's spot.

The Egyptian's contract gets over in 2023. However, if a new contract isn't signed, the Reds might want to cash in on him this season rather than letting him go for free next season.

It is uncertain if Liverpool can afford to pay Mbappe the massive wages he will be expecting from Madrid or Paris. However, neither party has made any official statements on the matter.

