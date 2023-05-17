"We keep believing until the end" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes defiant claim as Saudi Pro League title race approaches dramatic climax

Cristiano Ronaldo has said Al-Nassr will 'keep believing until the end' after their 2-0 Saudi Pro League win against Al Taee on Tuesday (May 16).

The Portugal icon scored from the spot in the 52nd minute to open the scoring before Anderson Talisca buried a late strike to seal all three points. The win assumed extra importance for Faris Najd, as leaders Al-Ittihad dropped two points against Al-Hilal.

Michael scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw against Al-Ittihad. The two results mean Al-Nassr trail the table-toppers by three points with three games remaining.

Both teams have an identical goal difference (+41). Cristiano Ronaldo's side are now within striking distance, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hopeful of a late comeback in the title race. Ronaldo posted photographs from his team's win against Al Taee on Instagram and captioned them:

"Important win tonight, 3 more games ahead! We keep believing until the end!"

The league title is unquestionably the most important domestic trophy in club football. However, the Saudi Pro League trophy has assumed added importance for 'CR7' after his team's semifinal elimination from the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup earlier this year.

Ronaldo did not win any silverware last season at Manchester United. The 38-year-old has not gone consecutive seasons without a trophy and will look to avoid that unwanted feat.

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Arsenal move before Al-Nassr transfer

TV journalist and hardcore Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has said that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join the Gunners earlier this season.

Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November after an explosive interview with Morgan damaged his ties with the club. He was on the lookout for a new team for several weeks before agreeing a deal with Al-Nassr in December.

Morgan reckons Arsenal should have capitalized on Cristiano Ronaldo's willingness to join the Emirates outfit. Had they done so, he says, they could have won the league title this season. The journalist tweeted (via GOAL):

"Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season - as he was keen to do btw - we would have won the league. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters."

The Gunners are on a dismal run of two wins in seven league games, which has all but ended their title charge. Leaders Manchester City will win their fifth Premier League in six years under Pep Guardiola by beating Chelsea at the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes