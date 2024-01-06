“We have to keep an eye on him” - Ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner’s comments about Tottenham star resurfaces as transfer rumours gather pace

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner's earlier comments about Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung Min-Son have emerged amidst reports of his move to Spurs in the ongoing January transfer window.

Werner, 27, has had a disappointing season with RB Leipzig, having returned to the Bundesliga club from the Blues in 2022. He has 18 goals and seven assists in 54 games since then, including two goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions this term, struggling for starts.

The German seeks regular game time ahead of the European Championships this summer. As per HITC, Werner could be back in London less than two years after leaving. He's linked with his former club's arch-rivals Tottenham.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with his services, but Werner prefers a return to London. Spurs have made an offer to Leipzig to sign the striker for the season, and the deal will reportedly include an option to buy.

If he does move to Spurs, Werner will replace their captain Son for a while, as the South Korean will be on international duty in the Asian Cup. It's pertinent to note that before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Werner had said about Son:

“Son is up there with the best in the world. We have to keep an eye on him."

While Werner won't be a like-for-like replacement for Son, Ange Postecoglou is set to have other attributes up front, like the German's pace and work-rate, if not Son's prolific finishing.

How did Chelsea fare against Tottenham Hotspur this season?

Chelsea and Tottenham have had contrasting campaigns, especially in the Premier League.

While the Blues are tenth in the standings with 28 points after 20 games, 17 points off leaders Liverpool, Spurs are five places and 11 points ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

However, when the two sides met in the Premier League this season, the Blues belied their indifferent league form to coast to a convincing win at Spurs. Dejan Kulusevski provided the hosts a sixth-minute lead before the Blues bulled level through Cole Palmer 10 minutes before the interval.

It was all Chelsea in the second half, with Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick handing Spurs a heavy defeat in a game that saw the hosts end with nine men.