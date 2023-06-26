"We keep working" - Georgina Rodriguez's fitness coach shares snap of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner training

Georgina Rodriguez's fitness coach Soraya Alvarez took to Instagram to share a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner training in the coach's physical absence.

The Spanish model and social media influencer's trainer posted a screenshot of Georgina going through her workout. The captain for the Instagram story read:

"We keep working even at a distance."

Soraya Alvarez's Instagram story

The Portuguese striker's partner revealed the secret behind her ability to stay in shape (via Republic World).

She stated that it was difficult to maintain her fitness and keep up with her hard-working boyfriend. However, she credits ballet for her current fitness, and according to the model, the dance form forces people to stay healthy. She further mentioned that ballet has added value to her physical well-being and contributed largely to her mental health.

Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself and her family holidaying on a superyacht. The pictures show the family enjoying themselves and dipping into the water.

The much-deserved holiday for the influencer's partner Cristiano Ronaldo comes soon after the former Manchester United striker's 200th international appearance. Ronaldo's 200th appearance was capped off in fine fashion as the striker scored a late winner against Iceland in a Euro Qualifiers clash to win the game for his side.

Hakim Ziyech set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, personal terms agreed

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has agreed terms with Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League side are likely to get the documents signed in the coming hours.

Romano added that Ziyech will sign a three-year deal that will see the player with Al-Nassr till 2026. At the club, the Moroccan will join Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his move to Saudi Arabia in December last year.

Ziyech joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2020, and his stay at the club has been underwhelming. The left-footed winger has made 107 appearances for Chelsea, from which he has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

The former Ajax man won three major trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

