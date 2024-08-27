“We knew we were saying goodbye” - David Beckham highlights Sven-Goran Eriksson’s last words for him in emotional tribute after ex-England boss dies

David Beckham penned an emotional tribute for former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who breathed his last on August 26, 2024. The former manager died on Monday morning at his residence in Sweden after battling pancreatic cancer.

Eriksson’s family issued a statement to confirm the news of his death at the age of 76 and tributes poured in from all over the footballing world. Beckham took to Instagram to share a recent clip of him meeting Eriksson. The caption read:

"We laughed, we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye... Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman..."

Trending

Mentioning Eriksson’s last words to him, David Beckham further wrote in the caption:

"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you Sven and in your last words to me, 'It will be ok.'"

Sven-Goran Eriksson served as the England national team's head coach from 2001 to 2006. David Beckham was named captain of the national team for the first time by caretaker manager Peter Taylor in 2000 for a friendly. The Manchester United legend was awarded the armband permanently by Eriksson.

David Beckham's former teammate Wayne Rooney pays tribute to his former coach Sven-Goran Eriksson

David Beckham's former national teammate Wayne Rooney, who played in the England national team under Sven-Goran Eriksson's watch for three years, took to social media to pay tribute to the former right-back.

Eriksson gave the legendary forward his international debut for England in 2003. Rooney shared a picture of them on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Rest in peace, Sven. A special man. Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends."

Expand Tweet

After starting his managerial career with Swedish club Degerfors in 1977, Eriksson coached 17 teams, including Benfica, Roma, and Manchester City. He ended his managerial career after serving as the head coach for the Philippines national team from 2018 to 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback