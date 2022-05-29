"We knew what strategy to take" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti claims Liverpool were easier to decipher than previous opponents after Champions League final win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who took the Spanish club to their 14th Champions League title, has made bold claims about Liverpool's performance in the finals. The Italian has said that Chelsea were more difficult to strategize against as compared to Liverpool.

The Italian manager said that Jurgen Klopp's team was easier to decipher than Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. The Spanish giants got past Chelsea in the quarter-finals and Manchester City in the semis to enter their fifth Champions League final in the last decade.

Liverpool dominated the game entirely in the first half and were denied a few clear chances by the individual brilliance of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The deadlock came to an end when Los Blancos hit the Reds on the counter and Valverdes' defence breaching pass was converted by Brazilian youngster Vinicius Jr.

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win four Champions League titles as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris on Sunday. Following the win at the Stade de France, Ancelotti said that stretegising against Liverpool was easier than that against Chelsea. Liverpool's high press formation and relentless pressing made them vulnerable to counter attacks, added Ancelotti.

Speaking on his team's tactics against Liverpool and their run up to the 14th UCL title, Ancelotti said via Metro:

''Looking back, people said oh PSG were unlucky, Chelsea were unlucky, Manchester City were unlucky, this was practically the only game where people thought we were more or less on the same level.''

''I think it helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others, because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did. We knew what strategy to take, don’t give them space behind the defence to run into. Perhaps our football wasn’t extraordinarily beautiful tonight on an aesthetic level, but playing out from the back to incentivise their pressing wasn’t a great idea.''

Toni Kroos says he will stay at Real Madrid for 'two more years' after winning his 5th UCL title

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has quoted Jorge Picon as saying that Toni Kroos has decided to stay at Real Madrid for two more years after winning his 5th UCL title in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Kroos will be part of Real Madrid plans for next season, no matter what happens with Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. Toni Kroos tells @JorgeCPicon on his future: "I'll have to continue here at Real Madrid... two more years", he added.Kroos will be part of Real Madrid plans for next season, no matter what happens with Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. Toni Kroos tells @JorgeCPicon on his future: "I'll have to continue here at Real Madrid... two more years", he added. ⚪️🇩🇪 #RealMadrid Kroos will be part of Real Madrid plans for next season, no matter what happens with Aurelién Tchouaméni deal.

The club has also communicated that Kroos is in the near-term plans despite their active interest in other young players in his position including Aurelién Tchouaméni.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin