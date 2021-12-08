"We know we can still improve" - Pochettino feels PSG can be even better after 4-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the team still have scope for improvement following their 4-1 victory over Club Brugge.

PSG finished the UCL group stage on a high, but could only finish second in their group behind Manchester City. The Parisians won three of their group stage matches, drawing a couple and losing one to Pep Guardiola's side.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against Brugge in the second minute before doubling his and PSG's goal tally five minutes later. Lionel Messi scored twice in either half to hand the French giants a 4-1 victory.

After the win, Pochettino said that while he liked how his side played in their final Champions League group stage encounter, there is still scope for improvement.

“I think it was a very good game. We started the game very well. There was a great connection on the pitch between the players. We played well on some sequences. We deserved this kind of service. I really liked how we played football in this great atmosphere. The players had to feel free. With the talent that we have in the team, you have to have fun,” Pochettino said in his post-match interview.

“We always work hard; we always try to create a bond between the players. It’s just a matter of time for this link to appear. Of course, we qualified, but the responsibility was to show a little more. But I’m happy; I’m happy with the performance. Happy for my players who deserve this. It is a good step forward. We know we can still improve. It is not yet incredible, but this small step that we have taken is important,” he added.

"I feel good and calm" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino on his current situation at the club

There have been reports that PSG's Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino has lost the confidence of the dressing room. L'Equipe recently reported that Lionel Messi's entourage have their reservations about the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Moreover, there have been claims that players aren't sure about Pochettino's style of play. Claims have been made that he hasn't been able to get the best out of the star-power at his disposal.

But ahead of PSG's UCL encounter against club Brugge, Pochettino stressed that he feels good at the club and has the support of his players.

"I feel good and calm. I feel that I have the support of my players. We have ups and downs and I understand that being at PSG means a light is shone on the club, and not everything will be complimentary. There are things to improve and we can play better," the PSG manager had said.

