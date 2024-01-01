Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has opened up on the problems Liverpool and Arsenal will have to face in the current title race. Richards believes that defending champions City hold the ace in this season's title challenge.

He claimed that City are finally finding their feet this season and owing to their squad quality, are the favorites to win the Premier League yet again. Richards then went on to note the difficulties Liverpool and Arsenal have to deal in the long-haul race.

He told The Rest is Football podcast, as quoted by Football 365:

“[Man City] have dropped off from the standards they have set in previous seasons. But you know in five, ten or 15 games, they are going to put that together because of the quality of the players and the manager. We all know it’s coming, don’t we? That is the problem."

Addressing Liverpool's issues, Richards said:

"It is very difficult to criticise them until it gets to March and April and they mathematically can’t win the league. Salah going to the Africa Cup of Nations is the big question mark. Can they plug the gap? I think they can."

"The last time when Salah went, they won a lot of the games. They can get over the line without him. Jota always scores when he plays, Diaz looks back in form.”

He also highlighted that Arsenal are in a dire need of reinforcements up front as they are lacking a natural goalscorer. Richards said:

“The only problem with Arsenal is you’ve got Saka and Martinelli and Jesus, who affects the play in terms of being involved in the game and works really hard, but he is not a true goalscorer. So you have to get a striker in. If I’m Arsenal now, you have to go and buy a striker. it is imperative."

He continued:

"It was last season where Saliba got injured for parts of the season and the difference with Man City and Arsenal is City can lose Haaland, De Bruyne and still keep the distance. Arsenal should have kicked on and the reason they haven’t is because they’ve not got someone who is potent in front of goal.”

Arsenal have now slipped to the fourth place in the table following a 2-1 loss against Fulham, behind third-placed Manchester City, who are level on points and have a game in hand. Liverpool and Aston Villa enjoy a two-point lead over them but the Reds have a game in hand and play on Monday night (January 1) against Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola makes honest admission regarding title race with Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the title race in the current season. He told Match of the Day:

"(It's) so tight - we're not top of the league. Liverpool are better," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day. We've had injuries and some problems. We won the titles, important ones. Our level is really good, I would say, and we are there. Now rest, we all need it. January is less intense than November and December, so we prepare for what's next."

City won their last game 2-0 against Sheffield United, with Kevin De Bruyne finally returning to the bench. They are still without Erling Haaland, who is out with a foot injury.