"We know how important he is" - Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor reacts to N'Golo Kante's return ahead of Liverpool game

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor reacted to N'Golo Kante's return to the team ahead of the clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 4. The French midfielder returned to the starting XI to face the Merseysiders at Stamford Bridge.

Kante, an important player for the Blues in recent seasons, has barely featured for the west Londoners this campaign. He suffered a hamstring injury in August and has been out of action since.

The clash against the Reds will only be his fourth appearance of the campaign. Speaking about Kante's return, Saltor said ahead of the Liverpool clash:

“We know how important he is. Really happy to [be able to] put him on the pitch.”

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 and has since made 263 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor reacted to his responsibility

Bruno Saltor was named as the interim coach after Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday, April 2. Saltor recently reacted to the decision made by the west London side, saying (via the Blues' official website);

"It is not my decision, it is the club’s decision and the club has asked me to step up and be professional and that is what I am doing. I feel good, it is my duty and it is a duty of responsibility. I am in a really important club and I am going to try my best."

He continued:

"All of us, we know the situation here and it is what it is and we need to focus on this game, on Liverpool, and thinking about the past and what has happened before is not going to help me now. The job of the players is to perform well and play their best in every single training session and every single game, Today they are going to try their best and that is what we are expecting."

The Blues are in the 11th place heading into their Premier League clash against eighth-placed Liverpool.

