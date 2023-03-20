Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has stated that the Gunners have an eye on Premier League title rivals Manchester City's upcoming game against Liverpool, a match that he feels will be a tough contest for the Cityzens.

Arsenal opened up an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table this weekend after they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 while City were in action in the FA Cup, where they defeated Burnley.

Man City host Liverpool at the Etihad on April 1, with Arsenal facing Leeds United a few hours later. If Liverpool manage to defeat Pep Guardiola's side, the north London side could open up an 11-point lead.

Speaking about City's game against Liverpool, Saka said:

“I feel like we are playing well and the team is playing well. We just want to continue like this. [The eight-point lead] is very significant. We know who they (Man City) play next. We aren’t going to pretend that we don’t know. We know it’s a tough game for them.”

He added:

“At the same time, we need to focus on ourselves. We have ten finals to go. We are out of every competition and it’s only the Premier League. That’s the way we are treating it.”

Liverpool will have a significant role to play in the Premier League title race, as they will also face Arsenal at Anfield next month.

Arsenal star lauds Mikel Arteta's management outside the pitch

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has lauded club manager Mikel Arteta's management, explaining how he deals with the young squad.

The English goalkeeper said (via Football Daily):

"I think that's where the manager and the coaching staff come in. He has us on a probably a tight leash, which allows us to express ourselves and be ourselves, be our own characters, and then all he has to do is give it a quick pull, and we're back in order, back in line. It's very easy to get ahead of yourself when you're doing so well and such a young team, young players."

He added:

"But when you have the boss as our manager, you know, instilling the fear factor in the team, it's very hard to kinda step out of line, but when you do, he gives you a little quiet word; it's not the end of the world because again, making mistakes is a part of football and life, but he does in a way with all different individuals, different ways of doing it, and you'll be back in line sharpish."

Poll : 0 votes