"We don't know how to value Ronaldo in Portugal" - Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus labels Cristiano Ronaldo as 'world's greatest human figure'

New Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘the world’s greatest human figure,’ insisting that the forward’s influence transcends the world of football.

Since taking over the managerial role at Al-Nassr, Jesus has had positive things to say about Ronaldo. Following his confirmation as the new head coach, Jesus disclosed that Ronaldo had a significant influence on his decision to join the club.

In a recent appearance on RTP’s Primera Pessoa, Jorge Jesus expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity but criticized Portugal for not valuing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He said (via GOAL):

“It's a sporting challenge. Ronaldo is different, even in biological age, which is why he's 40 and still playing. We both think very much alike outside of football. I'm 70, but I don't feel it in my psychological and physical life. Ronaldo is a global figure. We don't know how to value Ronaldo in Portugal. He's the world's greatest human figure. He's the world's greatest celebrity. He's far beyond the world of football."

Jorge Jesus will be expected to end Al-Nassr’s trophy drought and help Ronaldo win his first major trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The 71-year-old spent two seasons at Al-Hilal and helped the Blue Waves win four trophies, including the Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2023, was the top scorer in the Saudi top flight in each of the last two seasons. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr in 2023.

“I’ll see if I can help him” – Jorge Jesus promised to help Cristiano Ronaldo end his trophy drought at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr officially announced the appointment of Jorge Jesus on Monday, July 14, after weeks of speculation linking the Portuguese coach with the job. Shortly after his appointment was made official, the former Al-Hilal boss expressed his desire to help Cristiano Ronaldo win his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia. He told the media (via 101greatgoals):

“Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn’t be there. The motivation will be great. I’m going to try to ensure that Al Nassr, which is one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, can win titles. Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has always won everything he’s played for. He hasn’t won in Saudi Arabia yet. I’ll see if I can help him.”

When asked about managing the 40-year-old, Jesus pointed out their compatibility and mutual understanding, saying:

“We speak the same language, everything is easy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed a new contract with Al-Nassr, took to social media to welcome the coach upon his appointment. However, the Portugal captain has yet to join his teammates for pre-season.

