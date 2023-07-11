“We know how to win the league” – Trent Alexander-Arnold explains what Liverpool must do to challenge Manchester City next season

Trent Alexander-Arnold says that Liverpool are aware of what they need to do if they want to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The Reds and the Cityzens have gone toe-to-toe for the league title multiple times in the Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola era. Manchester City have twice won the league title by one point (2018-19, 2021-22) while Liverpool lifted the trophy in the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City have won the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons. In those title-winning campaigns, they have managed 86 points or more (out of a possible 114). The Cityzens were at their usual best in the last campaign, winning the title with 89 points.

The Reds, meanwhile, had a season to forget — finishing fifth for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign with 67 points. They will want to challenge for the biggest trophies once again next term and Alexander-Arnold says his teammates are aware of what it will take to pip Manchester City.

The English right-back told Sky Sports, via the Mirror:

"Would we want to finish fifth next season? No. We want to be winning the league, we want to be challenging and being in title races and in Champions League football so to not be in that next season is disappointing.

"We know how to win the league, we know how to challenge City and go toe-to-toe with them and you need to be near perfect throughout the season so for us that's where our heads are at."

The Reds start their new Premier League season with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 13.

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks about playing in new role for Liverpool

Liverpool's injury crisis and lack of quality in midfield saw Trent Alexander-Arnold play as an inverted right-back in the latter half of last season.

The Englishman started as a right-back on paper but played large parts of the game as a right-sided central midfielder. Speaking about the prospect of playing in the hybrid role again next season, the 24-year-old told the aforementioned source:

"It's not my decision. I only play where I'm told to play so you know all I can say is I enjoy playing football, I enjoy playing right-back, I enjoy playing in the middle of the pitch a lot.

"It's somewhere where I find joy and I'm enjoying the challenge of the two so you know I would enjoy playing there in the next season but it's not my decision where I play."

Alexander-Arnold managed four goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions last season.

