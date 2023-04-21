"We have to learn that you keep going" - Erik ten Hag names key aspect his Manchester United squad have to improve on after loss to Sevilla

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that his team must learn to fight their way back into a match after falling behind. This comes after their painful Europa League exit in the quarter-finals against Sevilla.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Sevilla in the second leg on Thursday (April 19) to crash out of the competition. The defeat was marred by individual mistakes from David de Gea and Harry Maguire, who gifted them two of their three goals at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. United lost the quarter-final tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a double for the Andalusians on either side of a goal from Loic Bade. Meanwhile, Manchester United themselves appeared toothless in attack despite dominating possession.

Sevilla went in front in the match after Harry Maguire failed to control a risky backpass from David de Gea. This allowed Erik Lamela to swoop in and feed En-Nesyri to tap home within eight minutes of the kick-off.

Balde then doubled the home side's advantage soon after the restart after heading home from Ivan Rakitic's corner. En-Nesyri bagged a third following another blunder from De Gea as the Spaniard made a poor attempt to clear an incoming cross.

Speaking about the game, Ten Hag felt the side's mentality to fight their way back from a deficit during a clash must improve. Speaking at a press conference ahead of their FA Cup semi-final encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on April 23, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We can’t deny it, it’s mental, definitely, we have to learn that you keep going, you carry on, this team what they can do very well is bounce back in between games, what they can do less is bounce back during a game to a setback. That is what we have to improve."

For the sixth year in a row, Manchester United's European journey was ended by a Spanish team, including a third time by Sevilla alone.

Manchester United turn focus to FA Cup

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Manchester United will be aiming to finish their campaign with another title in the FA Cup. They face Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals on Sunday in a clash the Red Devils are expected to win, although the Seagulls have looked solid lately.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are coming off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. They also pushed Tottenham Hotspur all the way in the week before but ended up losing 2-1.

Should United indeed reach the finals, a potential derby awaits them against city rivals Manchester City. The Cityzens are overwhelming favorites to beat Championship side Sheffield United in the other semi-final game on Saturday, April 22.

