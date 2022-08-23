“We would like to keep him” - Manager provides fresh transfer update on 23-year-old Manchester United target

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has reiterated his desire to keep Manchester United target Cody Gakpo at the Dutch club.

Manchester United have made four major additions to their squad this summer. They have signed Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined fee of over €140 million, while Christian Eriksen has been brought in for free.

The Red Devils intend to back Erik ten Hag further and expect to make more signings before next week's transfer deadline. They are in the market for a goalkeeper, while signing at least one forward is also on the agenda.

Eindhoven winger Gakpo is one player said to be under consideration at Old Trafford. There have been suggestions that Ten Hag's side could go all out for the 23-year-old in the coming days.

However, Nistelrooy has insisted that Eindhoven are keen to retain Gakpo's services beyond this summer. Addressing the winger's future, he told a press conference [via Rik Elfrink]:

"There have been rumors for a long time. It is clear that we would like to keep him."

The Eindhoven boss also heaped praise on Gakpo for not having his head turned by the transfer rumors. He insisted that the winger has been focused on his game despite links with Manchester United and others. Nistelrooy said:

“I've been working with him for eight weeks now and have never seen him behave differently. That's very good for someone his age."

It now remains to be seen if the Red Devils can convince Eindhoven to sanction a move for Gakpo this summer. It is worth noting that Nistelrooy played for the Premier League giants for five years between 2001 and 2006.

Manchester United face competition from league rivals for Gakpo

Eindhoven are currently focused on the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Rangers on Wednesday (August 24). They will not entertain talks for Gakpo until the tie is over.

Manchester United could approach Eindhoven with a formal offer after Wednesday. They have held several talks with the Netherlands international's agents, according to Voetbal Intenrational.

However, the Red Devils are not the only side interested in signing Gakpo this summer. In fact, Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest are the only club to have made a concrete offer for the player so far, as per the report.

It is unclear whether the Tricky Trees' offer is acceptable for Eindhoven. Nistelrooy's side are reportedly hoping to bag a sum of €50 million, excluding bonuses, for the winger this summer.

