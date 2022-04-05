"We'll have to be better than we were three weeks ago" - Diego Simeone demands improved performance against Manchester City in the Champions League

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will lock horns in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium today.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Atletico manager Diego Simeone admitted that his team must step up to stand a chance of edging out the Premier League giants.

Today will be the second time the Rojiblancos will travel to Manchester to play a match over the last 20 days.

They faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the second leg of their round of 16 clashes last month, earning a 1-0 victory that sealed their progress into the quarterfinals.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish Here's to another night of passion in Manchester! Here's to another night of passion in Manchester! 🌛 Here's to another night of passion in Manchester! 👊 https://t.co/Y5noIxmYpZ

Diego Simeone insisted Manchester City present a different challenge for Atletico Madrid. He was quoted as saying as per The Independent:

"United had different characteristics. They are a lot more direct, a lot quicker.

"City are more positional and they manage things very well all over the pitch. I'm sure we’ll have to be better than we were three weeks ago."

All eyes will be on the the tactical battle between Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola when Manchester City clash with Atletico Madrid today. The Rojiblancos boss has revealed that he won't change his approach for the Premier League giants.

"We're going to play where we think we can hurt them. We're going to use our characteristics, the way we've been playing for years, and continue to compete.

"But City are a lovely team to watch. What I like most about teams that play well like them is the strength and effort they put in to winning the ball back while continuing to play in an attacking way.

"They have some great players – Sterling, De Bruyne – but what wakes me up is that they run, they pressurize, they are always active. They never leave a lost ball. This work ethic is additional to the talent. All managers want that."

How Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have fared in recent games

The Rojiblancos earned a 4-1 victory over Alaves last weekend

It goes without saying that both clubs have enjoyed a decent run of form in recent weeks. Manchester City have recorded four victories and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have won their last six games across all fronts, including their Liga clash with Alaves last weekend. It remains to be seen if they can continue their winning run today.

