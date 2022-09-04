"We'll discuss about it again" - Club president makes interesting claim on 21-year-old Chelsea loanee

Spezia Calcio head coach Luca Gotti has revealed that Chelsea have requested him to play defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu as a centre-back. The Welshman is on a season-long loan at the Serie A club this season.

Ampadu returned to Italy for the second successive season as he joined Spezia on a temporary deal on Deadline Day (September 1). During the 2021-22 campaign, the 21-year-old made 29 Serie A appearances for Venezia.

After securing the loan, Gotti claimed that Ampadu's parent club envision him as a centre-back in the future. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Chelsea asked me to play Ethan Ampadu as centre-back. They asked for it as they see Ampadu returning there in one year and play as centre-back in the future. We'll discuss about it again."

A versatile defensive-minded player with an eye for a pass, Ampadu joined Chelsea from Exeter for a fee of £2.5 million in the summer of 2017.

Prior to his move to Italy last campaign, he spent two seasons on loan at RB Leipzig and Sheffield United.

Earlier in July, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel used Ampadu in a three-man defense in his team's 2-1 pre-season victory over Club America. The German explained why he believes the Wales international should play at centre-back.

He said (via Football London):

"The position is a good position for him in the middle of the back three. He played a lot of vertical passes and did not play only left to right. He played through the lines with his passes and dribbles."

Ampadu was an unused substitute for Chelsea's Premier League matches against Leeds United and Leicester City this season. He has made 12 senior appearances for the club during his five-year stint.

Meanwhile, the Blues made a few significant additions during the summer transfer window. They roped in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella for a combined sum of over £250 million.

Chelsea will next travel to Dinamo Zagreb for their UEFA Champions League Group E opener on Tuesday (September 6).

Chelsea tried to sign Romeo Lavia for £50m, says Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues failed to acquire the services of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer. They made a £50 million verbal proposal on Deadline Day but the Saints rejected it.

Southampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. Behind the scenes. Chelsea wanted to sign Romeo Lavia on Deadline Day with £50m verbal proposal rejected by Southampton — of course, he’s untouchable.Southampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. Behind the scenes. Chelsea wanted to sign Romeo Lavia on Deadline Day with £50m verbal proposal rejected by Southampton — of course, he’s untouchable. 🚨🔵 #CFCSouthampton invested £12m plus add-ons for Lavia — and Man City have £40m buy back clause. https://t.co/6oo1Rre2mt

Lavia, 18, joined Southampton from Manchester City for an initial £12 million fee in July this year. The Belgian, who penned a five-year deal at the St. Mary's Stadium, has started five out of six Premier League matches for his new club this season.

Incidentally, he scored in Southampton's 2-1 win against the Blues last week.

