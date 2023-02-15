“We’ll go there to win and qualify” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe makes defiant claim after 1-0 Bayern loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe made a confident claim after the Parisians' 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the first lef of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday (February 14). Kingsley Coman scred the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

Mbappe came on as a second-half substitute as Christophe Galtier's team looked to find the equaliser. While the French superstar found the back of the net twice, both his efforts were ruled offside. Mbappe was brilliantly denied by Yan Sommer on another occasion.

Lionel Messi had a great opportunity as well. While the Argentine struck his shot clean after being set up by Nuno Mendes, his effort was blocked at the edge of the six-yard box and flew just over the bar.

Despite the defeat, PSG showed moments of promise late on. Kylian Mbappe's introduction made a significant difference in the team's attacking play. After the game, the French superstar told CANAL+ after the game;

"We've shown in the last part of the game that we can make them uncomfortable when we play our attacking football. We hope to have everyone fit for the second leg. We'll go there to win and qualify."

Goalscorer Kingsley Coman, meanwhile, spoke about him not celebrating the goal against his former club. He said:

"It was special. It's the club where I grew up. It's my city; it's where I was born. So it was complicated to celebrate my goal here."

The Parisians beat Bayern in the 2020-21 Champions League quarterfinals on away goals despite a home defeat.

PSG will need Kylian Mbappe in full throttle for second leg against Bayern

As seen in the first leg, there's a glaring difference in how PSG play with Kylian Mbappe in their side compared to without him. Hence, the French attacker will need to be at his brilliant best in the second leg to overturn his team's deficit.

Despite not being fully fit, Kylian Mbappe was the most prominent threat in PSG's attack. Fans can only hope that the No. 7 regains his fitness before the trip to the Allianz Arena next month.

Meanwhile, PSG central defender Sergio Ramos, who is in the final months of his contract, was asked about his future at the club. He said:

"My future? I live day by day, I take advantage. Last season was very hard but this year I feel good physically and mentally. That's the most important thing. I'm at background. I'm not thinking about the future. We'll see this summer."

Ramos started the game against Bayern.

