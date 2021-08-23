"We’ll have to keep an eye" - Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Arsenal star's future

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Arsenal are willing to offload star striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer if they can get a good enough offer for him.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel (via The Sports Review), Romano said Arsenal will offload Lacazette but are not desperate to sell him at a lowered price. The Italian journalist said:

“Let’s see what happens. Arsenal won’t sell for a low fee. It’s not easy. We’ll have to keep an eye on this until the end of the market because if they receive a good bid (Arsenal may sell) but as of now there is nothing imminent, I’m told.”

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Lacazette was one of the names on AS Roma's shortlist if they had failed to bring in Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. Romano added:

“In this case, he was one of the names for Roma if they didn’t sign Abraham.”

As things stand, Alexandre Lacazette is still an Arsenal player as the transfer window enters its final week. However, the 30-year-old forward faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium and could be sold to balance the books.

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer window. The Gunners have spent big on bringing in the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard.

Runarsson

Maitland-Niles

Bellerin

Kolasinac

Torreira

Nelson

Willian

Nketiah

Lacazette



All possibly could leave before the end of the window. #afc — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 21, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette did not feature in Arsenal's opening two Premier League games

Alexandre Lacazette did not feature in Arsenal's first two Premier League encounters due to illness. It was later revealed that the French forward tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with Lacazette, Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also missed the Gunners' opening game due to COVID-19. However, the Gabon international did make a comeback from the bench in the Gunners' home defeat to Chelsea.

Arsenal have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season, losing both of their opening games against Brentford and Chelsea. The Gunners are yet to score a goal in the new campaign and need their strike partners Aubameyang and Lacazette fit and firing. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun have struggled so far in front of goal.

The torrid run could continue for Arsenal as they travel to champions Manchester City next weekend in the Premier League.

OFFICIAL: Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette 🇫🇷 has tested positive for COVID-19. #AFC pic.twitter.com/7cSdQlJDB0 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 19, 2021

