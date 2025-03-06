"We’ll need to survive physically until then" - Ruben Amorim comments on Manchester United's draw at Real Sociedad 

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has shared his thoughts on his side's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils faced La Real at San Sebastian in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Thursday, March 6.

Amorim would have wanted his side to produce a reaction after crashing out of the FA Cup in the fifth round following a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham at the weekend. Manchester United were depleted for the trip to Spain as their injury issues continue to mount.

Following the draw, United boss Amorim faced the press with his thoughts on the encounter, citing fatigue as a problem for his side. He pointed out that his side were in control of the game up until the hosts equalised in the second half, but acknowledged that the pressure will be different at home.

"We had control until the penalty, then the momentum shifted. The team was very tired by the end. We’ll take the result. It’ll be a different match at Old Trafford with the pressure on us. We’ll need to survive physically until then," Amorim said (via @centredevils on X).

Manchester United have now picked up only one win in their last five games across all competitions. Amorim was without Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire on top of all of his side's other absentees at La Anoeta.

Real Sociedad were perhaps unlucky not to win at home on the back of their impressive second half showing in the game. The two sides will meet again at Old Trafford next Thursday, looking to land a knockout blow.

Ruben Amorim's side dominated the first period and should have been ahead, with Alejandro Garnacho spurning at least one presentable opportunity. The Argentina international had the presence of mind, however, to set up Joshua Zirkzee for the opener after 57 minutes.

Real Sociedad were handed a lifeline as Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes handled the ball in his box, gifting the home side a penalty. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to dispatch the resulting spot-kick for his side in the 70th minute. Neither side managed to find a winner, with the hosts coming closest through Orri Oskarsson in the closing exchanges.

