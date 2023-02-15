"We'll have to play with what we have in our pants to go and get the victory and qualify" - Kylian Mbappe not giving up hope in PSG vs Bayern clash 

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he has no regrets about returning for Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg against Bayern Munich. The striker scored twice in the game, both disallowed for offside, but they ended up losing 1-0.

PSG fans were surprised by Mbappe on Tuesday night when he made the bench for the match against Bayern. The Frenchman was out for the last two games with a thigh injury but rejoined training on Monday.

The striker played as a second-half substitute and played just over 30 minutes in the game. He did well, but could not help his side get level after Kingsley Coman scored in the 53rd minute.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mbappe said:

"Of course there is always hope, it's only a first leg, it's played over two games. We knew it before the game and we know it even more now. We are going to work, recover everyone and try to start winning again, already it is important to go there to qualify. We only lost 1-0 and there is no longer this away goal rule."

He added:

"If we play our attacking football and score once, we're tied. Afterwards, we will have to play with what we have in our pants to go and get the victory and qualify."

PSG manager surprised by Kylian Mbappe's return

PSG manager Christophe Galtier admitted his surprise that Kylian Mbappe was back for the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. He claimed that the striker did everything possible to make it to the bench.

In his press conference before the match, Galtier said:

"He's done everything possible to make himself available for this match. He's trained the day before the match and felt good. We'll see tomorrow morning how he feels. The first person I'll listen to will be Kylian, then I'll make the wisest decision. He won't be on the bench to make up the numbers."

He continued:

"I'm surprised to see him [Kylian Mbappe] back, yes. But we know Kylian's ability to recover faster than some. He trained as part of the team and was there for the whole session. His post-training feedback is very positive. But whether he'll be on the team sheet, I don't know."

PSG face Bayern Munich in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

