"We'll see what can be done if the coach asks us for more signings" - Laporta breaks silence on Barcelona's pursuit of 27-year-old midfielder

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on the club's reported pursuit of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed an outstanding pre-season and have brought in several superstars during the current transfer window. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen have all moved to the Camp Nou, despite the club's desperate financial situation.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has become the club's latest addition, but rumors persist that Barcelona's summer business is not yet done. The Sun has claimed that Silva has agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants, but City will not allow one of their best players to leave cheaply.

@DBR8 : "I believe Frenkie De Jong will leave & Bernardo Silva will be signed."

While unveiling Kounde at a press-conference, Laporta was asked about the prospect of signing the 27-year-old playmaker as he stated (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"First you have to register the signings. Resolve the situation of the players who don't count. And then we'll see what can be done if the coach asks us for more signings."

Silva has played 252 times for the Cityzens over five seasons, during which time he has scored 48 goals and won the Premier League title four times.

"Xavi wants more reinforcements", Laporta added. Barça president Laporta on Bernardo Silva deal: "Now we are focused on registering players we have signed and resolve the futures of the players not in the plans. After this, we will see what we can do".

Mateu Alemany gives update on Barcelona's pursuit of Chelsea duo

The Catalonian side have also been heavily linked with a move for the Blues' defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The duo are both in the final year of their contracts at Stamford Bridge, which has led to speculation that Chelsea may be looking to cash in on the experienced duo.

The 32-year-old Azpilcueta would be a huge loss for Thomas Tuchel's side as the club captain has made 476 appearances over a decade-long stay in west London. Meanwhile, Alonso has played 212 for the Blues as a left-wing-back, meaning Chelsea would be losing a tonne of experience if they both departed.

When Director of Football Alemnay was asked if Barca are still interested in the Spanish stars, he replied:

"We do not compete against anyone. We try to convince the player and his agent and then negotiate with the clubs. Each club does its job, we have a very good relationship with Chelsea. We have dinner with its owner. If we are interested in a player, it is possible, But I don't want to talk about names that have contracts with other clubs".

Chelsea could offer Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta in part-exchange for De Jong.



{Sport}

